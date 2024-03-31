Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up about 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

