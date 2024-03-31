SOLVE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $426,630.60 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $426,630.60 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

