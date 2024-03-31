Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Cut by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON opened at $57.84 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

