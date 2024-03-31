Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SOHOB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.84. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.