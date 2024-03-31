Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SCCO traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,721. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $107.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

