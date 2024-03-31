SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $15,226,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.