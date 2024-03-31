SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3065 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

