SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

