SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4303 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock remained flat at $99.42 during midday trading on Friday. 418,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,790. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $10,521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $8,319,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

