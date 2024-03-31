SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Declares Dividend of $0.40

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4047 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,006. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.