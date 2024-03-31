SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 258,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,529. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

