SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BWZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

