SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Announces Dividend of $0.51

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5086 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JNK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.20. 4,443,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

