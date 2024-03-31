SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Announces Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,572. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.