SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMTL opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

