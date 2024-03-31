SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

