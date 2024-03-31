SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 283,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,809. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
