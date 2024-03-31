SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 5.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $43,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 283,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,809. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

