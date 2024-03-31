SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Announces Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 633,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,537. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 98,916 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.