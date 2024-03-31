SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS MBND opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (MBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US municipal bonds with varying credit quality. The portfolio targets a weighted average maturity of 5-12 years. MBND was launched on Feb 3, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

