SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Declares Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPAB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.28. 1,379,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,289. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15,564.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,830,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 525,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 484,771 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

