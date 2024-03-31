SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1044 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 4,589,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,725. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,724.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

