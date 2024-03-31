SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 202,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 181,239 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $64.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

