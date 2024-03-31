SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.