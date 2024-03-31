SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,439 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 83,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

