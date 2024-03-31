SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,881. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

