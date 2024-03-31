SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

FISR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 83,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,783. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

