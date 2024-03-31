Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

SVII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 23.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 255,411 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

