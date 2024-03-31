SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 301,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,121,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

