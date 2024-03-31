Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Standex International makes up approximately 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Standex International worth $84,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of SXI opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $184.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.33%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

