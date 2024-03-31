Steem Market Cap Hits $160.05 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $160.05 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,984.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.81 or 0.00895705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00146840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00180530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,865,751 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

