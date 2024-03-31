Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

