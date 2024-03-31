StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,136.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

