StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

