StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
