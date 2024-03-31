StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

