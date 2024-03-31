StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.