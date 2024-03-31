StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

