StockNews.com Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

