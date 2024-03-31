StockNews.com Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.