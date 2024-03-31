StockNews.com Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,513 shares of company stock worth $109,477 in the last ninety days. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.