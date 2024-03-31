STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $154.10 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $154.10 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00014935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,487.19 or 0.99931430 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00147440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07890923 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $7,077,689.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

