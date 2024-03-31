Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $102.28. 1,962,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $103.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

