Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,509,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $164,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.11. 1,130,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total transaction of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,159 shares of company stock worth $63,767,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.