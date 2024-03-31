Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

