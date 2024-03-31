Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. 1,133,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

