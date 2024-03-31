Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,511.96. 262,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,646.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,509.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

