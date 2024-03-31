Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 4,563,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

