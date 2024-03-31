Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,336,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,557,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

