Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 90.5% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.36 or 0.05138626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00075769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

