Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STRS opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 85.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 706.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.