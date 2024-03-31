Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.88 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015470 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00014961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,539.43 or 1.00036504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00145527 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035978 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $350.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

